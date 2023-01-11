Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HOWL) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 24.44% Incline

In the latest trading session, 2.22 million Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.78 changing hands around $0.55 or 24.44% at last look, the market valuation stands at $67.30M. HOWL’s current price is a discount, trading about -277.7% off its 52-week high of $10.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.39, which suggests the last value was 50.0% up since then. When we look at Werewolf Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 193.05K.

Analysts gave the Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (HOWL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HOWL as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Werewolf Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.6.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) trade information

Instantly HOWL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.95 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 added 24.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.78%, with the 5-day performance at 8.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) is 35.98% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 81.29% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HOWL’s forecast low is $8.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -619.42% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -187.77% for it to hit the projected low.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (HOWL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -54.95% over the past 6 months, a 81.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. will fall -17.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -9.10% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -621.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.10% per year.

HOWL Dividends

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.21% of Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. shares while 73.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.51%. There are 73.94% institutions holding the Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 14.53% of the shares, roughly 4.29 million HOWL shares worth $17.55 million.

MPM Asset Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.51% or 4.28 million shares worth $17.52 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.52 million shares estimated at $2.12 million under it, the former controlled 1.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.93% of the shares, roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $1.13 million.