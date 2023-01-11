Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 1.27 million Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.87. With the company’s per share price at $24.20 changed hands at $0.43 or 1.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.63B. VRNS’s last price was a discount, traded about -113.22% off its 52-week high of $51.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.61, which suggests the last value was 35.5% up since then. When we look at Varonis Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.59 million.

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) trade information

Instantly VRNS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 24.80 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 added 1.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.09%, with the 5-day performance at 0.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) is 16.91% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.4 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Varonis Systems Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -15.62% over the past 6 months, a 7.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Varonis Systems Inc. will rise 20.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 37.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $124.35 million. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Varonis Systems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $155.54 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $97.41 million and $126.58 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 27.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -44.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Varonis Systems Inc. earnings to decrease by -11.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 46.80% per year.

VRNS Dividends

Varonis Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 06 and February 10.

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.69% of Varonis Systems Inc. shares while 98.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.05%. There are 98.36% institutions holding the Varonis Systems Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.63% of the shares, roughly 10.58 million VRNS shares worth $310.21 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.70% or 9.56 million shares worth $280.24 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.62 million shares estimated at $95.9 million under it, the former controlled 3.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.93% of the shares, roughly 3.22 million shares worth around $94.48 million.