UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the last trading session, 1.2 million UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s per share price at $3.82 changed hands at $0.07 or 1.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $613.68M. TIGR’s last price was a discount, traded about -85.08% off its 52-week high of $7.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.68, which suggests the last value was 29.84% up since then. When we look at UP Fintech Holding Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.71 million.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

Instantly TIGR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.94 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 added 1.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.02%, with the 5-day performance at 19.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) is -31.91% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.66 days.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -19.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $52.63 million. 0 analysts are of the opinion that UP Fintech Holding Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $53.48 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $81.28 million and $89.97 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -35.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -40.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.90%. The 2023 estimates are for UP Fintech Holding Limited earnings to decrease by -15.30%.

TIGR Dividends

UP Fintech Holding Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 16 and March 20.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.81% of UP Fintech Holding Limited shares while 5.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.48%. There are 5.62% institutions holding the UP Fintech Holding Limited stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 1.29% of the shares, roughly 1.94 million TIGR shares worth $9.14 million.

Bank of America Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.64% or 0.95 million shares worth $4.49 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. With 0.9 million shares estimated at $2.96 million under it, the former controlled 0.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held about 0.12% of the shares, roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $0.58 million.