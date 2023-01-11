Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Laser Photonics Corporation

In the latest trading session, 4.08 million Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.22 changing hands around $0.69 or 27.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $18.82M. LASE’s current price is a discount, trading about -70.81% off its 52-week high of $5.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.50, which suggests the last value was 53.42% up since then. When we look at Laser Photonics Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.72 million.

Analysts gave the Laser Photonics Corporation (LASE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LASE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) trade information

Instantly LASE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 24.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.36 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 added 27.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.02%, with the 5-day performance at 24.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) is 27.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 67.8% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LASE’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -210.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -210.56% for it to hit the projected low.

LASE Dividends

Laser Photonics Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 58.58% of Laser Photonics Corporation shares while 0.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.00%.