Stock Performance Of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTX) And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.92 million Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.30. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.75 changing hands around $0.04 or 2.51% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.06M. FRTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -982.29% off its 52-week high of $18.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.30, which suggests the last value was 25.71% up since then. When we look at Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 73220.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 41.58K.

Analysts gave the Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended FRTX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.89.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX) trade information

Instantly FRTX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8900 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 added 2.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.01%, with the 5-day performance at -4.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX) is 8.92% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.83 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 85.42% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FRTX’s forecast low is $12.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -585.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -585.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. will rise 73.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 66.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,449.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $430k. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $1.43 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $132k and $104k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 225.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1,275.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 42.40%.

FRTX Dividends

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 13 and March 17.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.21% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. shares while 11.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.71%. There are 11.56% institutions holding the Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 2.40% of the shares, roughly 68978.0 FRTX shares worth $0.39 million.

Ronald Blue Trust, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.44% or 41243.0 shares worth $73824.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.32 million shares estimated at $1.82 million under it, the former controlled 11.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 3.64% of the shares, roughly 0.1 million shares worth around $0.59 million.