Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.05 million Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.90. With the company’s per share price at $3.44 changed hands at $0.12 or 3.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $595.67M. SVM’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.09% off its 52-week high of $4.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.99, which suggests the last value was 42.15% up since then. When we look at Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36 million.

Analysts gave the Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SVM as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.03.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) trade information

Instantly SVM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.48 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 added 3.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.22%, with the 5-day performance at 13.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) is 19.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.58, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SVM’s forecast low is $2.96 with $8.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -147.09% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.95% for it to hit the projected low.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Silvercorp Metals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 48.92% over the past 6 months, a -37.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Silvercorp Metals Inc. will fall -62.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -14.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $49.53 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $57.65 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Silvercorp Metals Inc. earnings to decrease by -34.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

SVM Dividends

Silvercorp Metals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 06 and February 10. The 0.73% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.03. It is important to note, however, that the 0.73% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.32% of Silvercorp Metals Inc. shares while 28.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.26%. There are 28.95% institutions holding the Silvercorp Metals Inc. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 10.54% of the shares, roughly 18.66 million SVM shares worth $46.28 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.03% or 5.36 million shares worth $13.28 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. With 7.39 million shares estimated at $17.23 million under it, the former controlled 4.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF held about 2.82% of the shares, roughly 4.99 million shares worth around $12.37 million.