Should You Invest In ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) In 2023?

In the last trading session, 12.66 million ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s per share price at $10.08 changed hands at $0.17 or 1.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.41B. CHPT’s last price was a discount, traded about -108.23% off its 52-week high of $20.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.07, which suggests the last value was 19.94% up since then. When we look at ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.88 million.

Analysts gave the ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended CHPT as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) trade information

Instantly CHPT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.37 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 added 1.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.77%, with the 5-day performance at 10.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) is -8.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 40.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.82, meaning bulls need an upside of 51.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CHPT’s forecast low is $13.00 with $46.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -356.35% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -28.97% for it to hit the projected low.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ChargePoint Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -15.79% over the past 6 months, a 56.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. will fall -35.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 100.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $132.12 million. 19 analysts are of the opinion that ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023 will be $160.97 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 99.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -18.10%.

CHPT Dividends

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 06.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.54% of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares while 54.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.78%. There are 54.76% institutions holding the ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock share, with Linse Capital Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 12.28% of the shares, roughly 41.75 million CHPT shares worth $571.56 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.20% or 21.07 million shares worth $288.49 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 7.42 million shares estimated at $101.53 million under it, the former controlled 2.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.87% of the shares, roughly 6.36 million shares worth around $87.05 million.