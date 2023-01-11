Should You Invest In Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) In 2023?

In the latest trading session, 38.66 million Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.20 changing hands around $1.94 or 85.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $44.97M. BWEN’s last price was a premium, traded about 9.52% off its 52-week high of $3.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.46, which suggests the last value was 65.24% up since then. When we look at Broadwind Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 75520.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 89.75K.

Analysts gave the Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BWEN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Broadwind Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) trade information

Instantly BWEN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 27.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.78 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 added 85.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.26%, with the 5-day performance at 27.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) is 30.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.93 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BWEN’s forecast low is $4.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -19.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Broadwind Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 42.14% over the past 6 months, a 2.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Broadwind Inc. will rise 45.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 57.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $49.77 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Broadwind Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $42.89 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 64.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Broadwind Inc. earnings to increase by 265.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 24.00% per year.

BWEN Dividends

Broadwind Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 06.

Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.85% of Broadwind Inc. shares while 19.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.05%. There are 19.88% institutions holding the Broadwind Inc. stock share, with Grace & White Inc /ny the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 7.85% of the shares, roughly 1.61 million BWEN shares worth $4.85 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.13% or 0.64 million shares worth $1.05 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.38 million shares estimated at $0.62 million under it, the former controlled 1.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.18% of the shares, roughly 0.24 million shares worth around $0.4 million.