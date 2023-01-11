Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 20.43 million Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.88. With the company’s per share price at $36.50 changed hands at -$0.69 or -1.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $44.83B. SHOP’s last price was a discount, traded about -226.36% off its 52-week high of $119.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.63, which suggests the last value was 35.26% up since then. When we look at Shopify Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.04 million.

Analysts gave the Shopify Inc. (SHOP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 45 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 25 recommended SHOP as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Shopify Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) trade information

Instantly SHOP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.30%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 38.49 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 subtracted -1.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.16%, with the 5-day performance at 2.30% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is -5.54% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 41.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.47 days.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Shopify Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.72% over the past 6 months, a -106.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -8.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Shopify Inc. will fall -122.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 21 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.21 billion. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Shopify Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $1.98 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.74 billion and $1.58 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 27.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 25.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 124.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Shopify Inc. earnings to increase by 784.30%.

SHOP Dividends

Shopify Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 20.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.18% of Shopify Inc. shares while 61.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.58%. There are 61.47% institutions holding the Shopify Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 7.32% of the shares, roughly 72.99 million SHOP shares worth $2.28 billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.72% or 57.05 million shares worth $1.78 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Europacific Growth Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 40.34 million shares estimated at $1.09 billion under it, the former controlled 4.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 1.72% of the shares, roughly 17.16 million shares worth around $462.32 million.