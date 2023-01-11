Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 2.33 million Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.92 changed hands at $0.15 or 8.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $678.76M. SHCR’s last price was a discount, traded about -115.62% off its 52-week high of $4.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.38, which suggests the last value was 28.13% up since then. When we look at Sharecare Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) trade information

Instantly SHCR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9200 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 added 8.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.00%, with the 5-day performance at 16.36% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) is -8.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.09 days.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sharecare Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 19.25% over the past 6 months, a -700.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sharecare Inc. will rise 53.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -250.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $109.14 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Sharecare Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $119.57 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $103.52 million and $118.54 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Sharecare Inc. earnings to decrease by -7.00%.

SHCR Dividends

Sharecare Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 03.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.12% of Sharecare Inc. shares while 36.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.10%. There are 36.04% institutions holding the Sharecare Inc. stock share, with Ameriprise Financial, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 4.65% of the shares, roughly 16.4 million SHCR shares worth $25.91 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.69% or 13.0 million shares worth $20.53 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 8.24 million shares estimated at $13.03 million under it, the former controlled 2.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.74% of the shares, roughly 6.12 million shares worth around $11.63 million.