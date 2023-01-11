Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 1.72 million Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.56. With the company’s per share price at $0.55 changed hands at $0.02 or 3.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $94.58M. SHIP’s last price was a discount, traded about -140.0% off its 52-week high of $1.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.44, which suggests the last value was 20.0% up since then. When we look at Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.60 million.

Analysts gave the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SHIP as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) trade information

Instantly SHIP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5699 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 added 3.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.08%, with the 5-day performance at 13.95% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) is 9.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.42 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.23, meaning bulls need an upside of 55.28% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SHIP’s forecast low is $0.70 with $1.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -172.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -27.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will fall -90.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -18.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $29.84 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $31.27 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $47.92 million and $56.7 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -37.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -44.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. earnings to increase by 139.40%.

SHIP Dividends

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 08 and March 13. The 18.17% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 18.17% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.43% of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares while 2.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.54%. There are 2.50% institutions holding the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.86% of the shares, roughly 1.33 million SHIP shares worth $1.08 million.

Gratia Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.37% or 0.57 million shares worth $0.46 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2022 were SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.1 million shares estimated at $54899.0 under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 72085.0 shares worth around $58727.0.