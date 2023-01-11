Risk Capital Investors Should Consider Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO).

In the latest trading session, 0.54 million Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.93 changing hands around $0.51 or 11.57% at last look, the market valuation stands at $305.57M. GATO’s current price is a discount, trading about -137.32% off its 52-week high of $11.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.20, which suggests the last value was 55.38% up since then. When we look at Gatos Silver Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 352.25K.

Analysts gave the Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended GATO as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Gatos Silver Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) trade information

Instantly GATO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.91 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 added 11.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.07%, with the 5-day performance at 2.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) is 9.95% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.63 days.

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 106.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $72.9 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Gatos Silver Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $77 million.

GATO Dividends

Gatos Silver Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 13.

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.91% of Gatos Silver Inc. shares while 87.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.35%. There are 87.55% institutions holding the Gatos Silver Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 12.59% of the shares, roughly 8.7 million GATO shares worth $24.98 million.

Municipal Employees” Retirement System Of Michigan holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.98% or 6.21 million shares worth $17.81 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. With 6.0 million shares estimated at $17.22 million under it, the former controlled 8.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF held about 2.81% of the shares, roughly 1.94 million shares worth around $5.58 million.