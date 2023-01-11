Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 1.07 million Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.51. With the company’s per share price at $1.15 changed hands at $0.05 or 4.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $277.61M. QD’s last price was a discount, traded about -89.57% off its 52-week high of $2.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.63, which suggests the last value was 45.22% up since then. When we look at Qudian Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 734.91K.

Analysts gave the Qudian Inc. (QD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended QD as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Qudian Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) trade information

Instantly QD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1800 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 added 4.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.67%, with the 5-day performance at 22.34% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) is 31.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.21, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.05% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, QD’s forecast low is $7.21 with $7.21 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -526.96% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -526.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Qudian Inc. (QD) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -69.90% down from the last financial year.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $79.43 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Qudian Inc. earnings to decrease by -36.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -2.96% per year.

QD Dividends

Qudian Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 16 and March 20.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.70% of Qudian Inc. shares while 20.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.88%. There are 20.41% institutions holding the Qudian Inc. stock share, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 3.63% of the shares, roughly 6.87 million QD shares worth $7.55 million.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.90% or 5.47 million shares worth $6.02 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. With 0.36 million shares estimated at $0.41 million under it, the former controlled 0.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held about 0.15% of the shares, roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $0.25 million.