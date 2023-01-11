Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1.91 million Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.21. With the company’s per share price at $4.72 changed hands at $0.06 or 1.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $803.44M. PBI’s last price was a discount, traded about -43.22% off its 52-week high of $6.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.30, which suggests the last value was 51.27% up since then. When we look at Pitney Bowes Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.71 million.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) trade information

Instantly PBI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.78 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 added 1.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.21%, with the 5-day performance at 17.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) is 24.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.91 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pitney Bowes Inc. will fall -75.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $863.19 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Pitney Bowes Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $973.04 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $875.45 million and $983.71 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -45.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Pitney Bowes Inc. earnings to increase by 101.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.00% per year.

PBI Dividends

Pitney Bowes Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 30 and February 03. The 4.24% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 4.24% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.30% of Pitney Bowes Inc. shares while 69.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.80%. There are 69.33% institutions holding the Pitney Bowes Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 10.80% of the shares, roughly 18.78 million PBI shares worth $67.98 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.92% or 17.25 million shares worth $62.44 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.89 million shares estimated at $18.39 million under it, the former controlled 4.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.66% of the shares, roughly 4.63 million shares worth around $16.77 million.