Performance & Trends Of Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Stock

In the latest trading session, 2.72 million Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.29. With the company’s most recent per share price at $57.02 changed hands at -$0.19 or -0.33% at last look, the market valuation stands at $60.16B. MU’s current price is a discount, trading about -72.06% off its 52-week high of $98.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $48.43, which suggests the last value was 15.06% up since then. When we look at Micron Technology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.13 million.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information

Instantly MU was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 13.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 57.83 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 subtracted -0.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.47%, with the 5-day performance at 13.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is 3.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 30.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.33 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64.41, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.47% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MU’s forecast low is $45.00 with $100.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -75.38% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 21.08% for it to hit the projected low.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Micron Technology Inc. will fall -98.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -106.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -38.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 24 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.25 billion. 24 analysts are of the opinion that Micron Technology Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2023 will be $4.17 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Micron Technology Inc. earnings to increase by 50.70%.

MU Dividends

Micron Technology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 27 and March 31. The 0.80% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.46. It is important to note, however, that the 0.80% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.34% of Micron Technology Inc. shares while 83.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.75%. There are 83.46% institutions holding the Micron Technology Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.41% of the shares, roughly 91.44 million MU shares worth $5.05 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.80% or 84.81 million shares worth $4.69 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 32.88 million shares estimated at $1.82 billion under it, the former controlled 3.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.27% of the shares, roughly 24.72 million shares worth around $1.37 billion.