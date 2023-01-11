Oragenics Inc. (AMEX: OGEN): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch OGEN Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.54 million Oragenics Inc. (AMEX:OGEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.36. With the company’s per share price at $0.13 changed hands at $0.0 or -2.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.79M. OGEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -307.69% off its 52-week high of $0.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.10, which suggests the last value was 23.08% up since then. When we look at Oragenics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 709.72K.

Analysts gave the Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended OGEN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Oragenics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Oragenics Inc. (AMEX:OGEN) trade information

Instantly OGEN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1399 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 subtracted -2.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.26%, with the 5-day performance at 10.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Oragenics Inc. (AMEX:OGEN) is -34.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 91.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OGEN’s forecast low is $1.50 with $1.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1053.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1053.85% for it to hit the projected low.

Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Oragenics Inc. will fall -100.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.90% up from the last financial year.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $87k and $15k respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Oragenics Inc. earnings to increase by 70.20%.

OGEN Dividends

Oragenics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 22 and March 27.

Oragenics Inc. (AMEX:OGEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.69% of Oragenics Inc. shares while 9.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.56%. There are 9.30% institutions holding the Oragenics Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 4.31% of the shares, roughly 5.06 million OGEN shares worth $0.65 million.

Sara-Bay Financial holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.71% or 2.01 million shares worth $0.26 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3.56 million shares estimated at $0.46 million under it, the former controlled 3.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.16% of the shares, roughly 1.36 million shares worth around $0.18 million.