Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE: OSH) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 14.84 million Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $28.77 changed hands at $6.2 or 27.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.86B. OSH’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.37% off its 52-week high of $30.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.29, which suggests the last value was 53.81% up since then. When we look at Oak Street Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.64 million.

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) trade information

Instantly OSH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 35.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 29.96 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 added 27.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 33.75%, with the 5-day performance at 35.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) is 32.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.06 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Oak Street Health Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 28.61% over the past 6 months, a -22.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -12.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Oak Street Health Inc. will fall -24.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -11.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 49.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $539.7 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Oak Street Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $561.8 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 42.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Oak Street Health Inc. earnings to decrease by -87.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

OSH Dividends

Oak Street Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 03.

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.37% of Oak Street Health Inc. shares while 95.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.77%. There are 95.86% institutions holding the Oak Street Health Inc. stock share, with General Atlantic, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 25.43% of the shares, roughly 61.38 million OSH shares worth $1.01 billion.

Newlight Partners LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 16.78% or 40.51 million shares worth $665.98 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Amcap Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 10.82 million shares estimated at $265.31 million under it, the former controlled 4.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 3.41% of the shares, roughly 8.22 million shares worth around $201.66 million.