Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the latest trading session, 6.8 million Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.68 changing hands around $0.02 or 0.55% at last look, the market valuation stands at $16.59B. NU’s current price is a discount, trading about -221.47% off its 52-week high of $11.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.26, which suggests the last value was 11.41% up since then. When we look at Nu Holdings Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 21.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 27.83 million.

Analysts gave the Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended NU as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nu Holdings Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) trade information

Instantly NU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.81 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 added 0.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.07%, with the 5-day performance at 2.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) is -10.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 89.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.02 days.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nu Holdings Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.34% over the past 6 months, a -200.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 148.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.22 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Nu Holdings Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $1.37 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 114.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Nu Holdings Ltd. earnings to increase by 3.80%.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 14.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.84% of Nu Holdings Ltd. shares while 68.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.04%. There are 68.40% institutions holding the Nu Holdings Ltd. stock share, with Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 16.05% of the shares, roughly 555.45 million NU shares worth $2.08 billion.

Galileo (PTC) Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.01% or 415.54 million shares worth $1.55 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. With 36.88 million shares estimated at $155.25 million under it, the former controlled 1.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held about 0.87% of the shares, roughly 29.98 million shares worth around $131.91 million.