Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) Stock Forecast For 2023: Weak With A -43.58 Percent Downside

In the last trading session, 4.92 million Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.10. With the company’s per share price at $13.79 changed hands at $0.52 or 3.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.37B. MLCO’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.36% off its 52-week high of $13.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.06, which suggests the last value was 70.56% up since then. When we look at Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.00 million.

Analysts gave the Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended MLCO as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) trade information

Instantly MLCO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 13.89 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 added 3.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.91%, with the 5-day performance at 15.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) is 18.88% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.51, meaning bulls need a downside of -10.23% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MLCO’s forecast low is $6.30 with $19.80 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -43.58% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 54.31% for it to hit the projected low.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 173.07% over the past 6 months, a -33.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -16.00% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -47.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited earnings to increase by 35.80%.

MLCO Dividends

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 03.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares while 41.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.63%. There are 41.63% institutions holding the Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stock share, with ARGA Investment Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 5.69% of the shares, roughly 25.97 million MLCO shares worth $149.35 million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.34% or 19.8 million shares worth $113.87 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Vanguard International Value Fund and Smallcap World Fund. With 10.56 million shares estimated at $54.4 million under it, the former controlled 2.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 1.04% of the shares, roughly 4.75 million shares worth around $27.29 million.