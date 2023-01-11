Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE: MKFG) : Investors Should Not Dump MKFG Stock In 2023

In the latest trading session, 0.82 million Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.34 changing hands around $0.05 or 3.88% at last look, the market valuation stands at $240.28M. MKFG’s current price is a discount, trading about -306.72% off its 52-week high of $5.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.78, which suggests the last value was 41.79% up since then. When we look at Markforged Holding Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 778.58K.

Analysts gave the Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended MKFG as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Markforged Holding Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) trade information

Instantly MKFG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4700 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 added 3.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.21%, with the 5-day performance at 7.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) is 29.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.95 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.24% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MKFG’s forecast low is $1.70 with $3.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -161.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -26.87% for it to hit the projected low.

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Markforged Holding Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -33.16% over the past 6 months, a -1,166.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Markforged Holding Corporation will rise 11.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $26.38 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Markforged Holding Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $34.63 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for Markforged Holding Corporation earnings to increase by 136.60%.

MKFG Dividends

Markforged Holding Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.04% of Markforged Holding Corporation shares while 85.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.20%. There are 85.81% institutions holding the Markforged Holding Corporation stock share, with Matrix IX Management Co. LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 15.85% of the shares, roughly 29.92 million MKFG shares worth $59.24 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.81% or 16.64 million shares worth $32.95 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund. With 11.11 million shares estimated at $21.99 million under it, the former controlled 5.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund held about 2.22% of the shares, roughly 4.19 million shares worth around $7.75 million.