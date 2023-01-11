Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.41 million Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.79 changing hands around $0.06 or 7.88% at last look, the market valuation stands at $40.88M. LGHL’s current price is a discount, trading about -172.15% off its 52-week high of $2.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.60, which suggests the last value was 24.05% up since then. When we look at Lion Group Holding Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) trade information

Instantly LGHL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8199 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 added 7.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.89%, with the 5-day performance at 6.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) is -52.69% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.66 days.

LGHL Dividends

Lion Group Holding Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 02.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Lion Group Holding Ltd. shares while 1.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.46%. There are 1.46% institutions holding the Lion Group Holding Ltd. stock share, with Barclays Plc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.66% of the shares, roughly 0.3 million LGHL shares worth $0.24 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.63% or 0.29 million shares worth $0.23 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

With 11889.0 shares estimated at $9332.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares.