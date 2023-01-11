Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI)

In the last trading session, 1.89 million FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.84. With the company’s per share price at $21.29 changed hands at $0.11 or 0.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.02B. FTAI’s last price was a discount, traded about -18.88% off its 52-week high of $25.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.29, which suggests the last value was 32.88% up since then. When we look at FTAI Aviation Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) trade information

Instantly FTAI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 21.54 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 added 0.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.36%, with the 5-day performance at 19.34% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) is 31.99% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.81 days.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the FTAI Aviation Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 29.05% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for FTAI Aviation Ltd. will rise 310.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 120.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $126.14 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that FTAI Aviation Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $133.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $145.78 million and $165.39 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -13.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -19.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -40.20%. The 2023 estimates are for FTAI Aviation Ltd. earnings to decrease by -16.00%.

FTAI Dividends

FTAI Aviation Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27. The 5.64% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 5.64% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.09% of FTAI Aviation Ltd. shares while 76.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.27%. There are 76.43% institutions holding the FTAI Aviation Ltd. stock share, with Washington State Investment Board the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 11.88% of the shares, roughly 11.79 million FTAI shares worth $227.94 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.76% or 6.71 million shares worth $129.75 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd. With 1.28 million shares estimated at $29.51 million under it, the former controlled 1.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd held about 1.08% of the shares, roughly 1.07 million shares worth around $20.66 million.