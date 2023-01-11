Let’s Jump Into The BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.06 million BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.28 changed hands at $0.38 or 20.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $88.76M. BYSI’s last price was a discount, traded about -100.44% off its 52-week high of $4.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.54, which suggests the last value was 76.32% up since then. When we look at BeyondSpring Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 881.43K.

Analysts gave the BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 4.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BYSI as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. BeyondSpring Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) trade information

Instantly BYSI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 30.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.4600 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 added 20.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.28%, with the 5-day performance at 30.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) is 303.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 62.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BYSI’s forecast low is $1.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -382.46% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 56.14% for it to hit the projected low.

BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BeyondSpring Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 42.50% over the past 6 months, a 15.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.70%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $340k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that BeyondSpring Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $340k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $338k and $338k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for BeyondSpring Inc. earnings to increase by 15.90%.

BYSI Dividends

BeyondSpring Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 12 and January 15.

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.55% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares while 18.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.70%. There are 18.25% institutions holding the BeyondSpring Inc. stock share, with Decheng Capital Management III (Cayman), LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 12.74% of the shares, roughly 4.96 million BYSI shares worth $11.3 million.

Millennium Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.88% or 0.34 million shares worth $0.78 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 45141.0 shares estimated at $0.1 million under it, the former controlled 0.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 20183.0 shares worth around $46017.0.