Let’s Dive Into The Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 5.14 million Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.33. With the company’s per share price at $60.09 changed hands at $1.27 or 2.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.93B. EXAS’s last price was a discount, traded about -40.56% off its 52-week high of $84.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $29.27, which suggests the last value was 51.29% up since then. When we look at Exact Sciences Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.47 million.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) trade information

Instantly EXAS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 24.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 60.93 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 added 2.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.37%, with the 5-day performance at 24.67% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) is 30.74% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.99 days.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Exact Sciences Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 28.76% over the past 6 months, a -10.34% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Exact Sciences Corporation will fall -11.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $502.94 million. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Exact Sciences Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $504.48 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $456.38 million and $473.81 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Exact Sciences Corporation earnings to increase by 36.20%.

EXAS Dividends

Exact Sciences Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 20 and February 24.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.88% of Exact Sciences Corporation shares while 88.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.56%. There are 88.77% institutions holding the Exact Sciences Corporation stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.92% of the shares, roughly 17.56 million EXAS shares worth $570.58 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.03% or 15.98 million shares worth $629.37 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 11.24 million shares estimated at $365.3 million under it, the former controlled 6.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.93% of the shares, roughly 5.18 million shares worth around $203.91 million.