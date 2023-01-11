Is Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 1.08 million Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.61 changed hands at $0.13 or 25.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $146.79M. OPAD’s last price was a discount, traded about -944.26% off its 52-week high of $6.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the last value was 37.7% up since then. When we look at Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 826.39K.

Analysts gave the Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended OPAD as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) trade information

Instantly OPAD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 33.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6389 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 added 25.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 31.53%, with the 5-day performance at 33.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) is -12.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.88 days.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Offerpad Solutions Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -73.55% over the past 6 months, a -820.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -14.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Offerpad Solutions Inc. will fall -550.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -600.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 97.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $768.12 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $847.06 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $540.29 million and $867.54 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 42.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Offerpad Solutions Inc. earnings to increase by 108.90%.

OPAD Dividends

Offerpad Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 27.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.47% of Offerpad Solutions Inc. shares while 71.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.22%. There are 71.91% institutions holding the Offerpad Solutions Inc. stock share, with Ll Funds, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 43.14% of the shares, roughly 100.25 million OPAD shares worth $218.54 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.30% or 7.67 million shares worth $16.73 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.64 million shares estimated at $5.57 million under it, the former controlled 1.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.59% of the shares, roughly 1.36 million shares worth around $2.97 million.