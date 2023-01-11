Is Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 3.95 million Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.27. With the company’s per share price at $3.05 changed hands at $0.13 or 4.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $630.37M. NAT’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.18% off its 52-week high of $3.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.40, which suggests the last value was 54.1% up since then. When we look at Nordic American Tankers Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.22 million.

Analysts gave the Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NAT as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nordic American Tankers Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.2.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) trade information

Instantly NAT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.08 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 added 4.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.33%, with the 5-day performance at 2.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) is -4.98% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.24, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.07% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NAT’s forecast low is $3.70 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -63.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -21.31% for it to hit the projected low.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nordic American Tankers Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 60.53% over the past 6 months, a 122.06% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nordic American Tankers Limited will rise 281.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 242.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 165.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $78.17 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Nordic American Tankers Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $96.19 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $21.47 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 264.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for Nordic American Tankers Limited earnings to decrease by -414.50%.

NAT Dividends

Nordic American Tankers Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 27. The 3.93% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 3.93% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.75% of Nordic American Tankers Limited shares while 38.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.10%. There are 38.03% institutions holding the Nordic American Tankers Limited stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 5.91% of the shares, roughly 11.43 million NAT shares worth $34.86 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.48% or 6.74 million shares worth $20.54 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund. With 4.61 million shares estimated at $14.06 million under it, the former controlled 2.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund held about 1.82% of the shares, roughly 3.51 million shares worth around $10.72 million.