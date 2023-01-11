Is Mirion Technologies Inc.’s (NYSE: MIR) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 1.62 million Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.12 changed hands at $0.28 or 4.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.47B. MIR’s last price was a discount, traded about -39.75% off its 52-week high of $9.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.40, which suggests the last value was 24.16% up since then. When we look at Mirion Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

Analysts gave the Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MIR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Mirion Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.06.

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR) trade information

Instantly MIR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.18 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 added 4.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.72%, with the 5-day performance at 6.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR) is 18.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.99 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MIR’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -40.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -40.45% for it to hit the projected low.

Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $160.8 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Mirion Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $201.07 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Mirion Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 19.20%.

MIR Dividends

Mirion Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 01.

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.97% of Mirion Technologies Inc. shares while 84.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.78%. There are 84.23% institutions holding the Mirion Technologies Inc. stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 26.14% of the shares, roughly 52.3 million MIR shares worth $301.28 million.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.p. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.81% or 13.62 million shares worth $78.48 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 3.23 million shares estimated at $18.6 million under it, the former controlled 1.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.50% of the shares, roughly 3.0 million shares worth around $22.37 million.