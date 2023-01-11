Is Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 1.53 million Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $49.81 changed hands at $3.21 or 6.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.09B. LEGN’s last price was a discount, traded about -15.78% off its 52-week high of $57.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.75, which suggests the last value was 38.27% up since then. When we look at Legend Biotech Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 675.57K.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) trade information

Instantly LEGN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 55.00 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 added 6.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.22%, with the 5-day performance at 2.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) is -10.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $63.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.68% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LEGN’s forecast low is $16.00 with $79.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -58.6% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 67.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Legend Biotech Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.03% over the past 6 months, a -86.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Legend Biotech Corporation will fall -27.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 66.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $30.66 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Legend Biotech Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $29.29 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $20.23 million and $16.88 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 51.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 73.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for Legend Biotech Corporation earnings to decrease by -20.20%.

LEGN Dividends

Legend Biotech Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 13 and February 18.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.37% of Legend Biotech Corporation shares while 38.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.30%. There are 38.76% institutions holding the Legend Biotech Corporation stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 7.67% of the shares, roughly 12.58 million LEGN shares worth $626.51 million.

HHLR Advisors, LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.13% or 5.14 million shares worth $255.85 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. With 4.03 million shares estimated at $200.91 million under it, the former controlled 2.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care held about 0.93% of the shares, roughly 1.52 million shares worth around $75.71 million.