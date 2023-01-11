Is InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the latest trading session, 1.74 million InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.19. With the company’s most recent per share price at $34.94 changed hands at -$1.76 or -4.80% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.85B. INMD’s current price is a discount, trading about -71.58% off its 52-week high of $59.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.60, which suggests the last value was 41.04% up since then. When we look at InMode Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

Analysts gave the InMode Ltd. (INMD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended INMD as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. InMode Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.65.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) trade information

Instantly INMD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 38.50 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 subtracted -4.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.80%, with the 5-day performance at 4.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) is 0.74% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.67% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, INMD’s forecast low is $44.00 with $60.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -71.72% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -25.93% for it to hit the projected low.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the InMode Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 37.30% over the past 6 months, a 12.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for InMode Ltd. will rise 1.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 15.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $129.14 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that InMode Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $103.05 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $110.54 million and $85.92 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 225.40%. The 2023 estimates are for InMode Ltd. earnings to increase by 115.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 33.20% per year.

INMD Dividends

InMode Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 14.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.75% of InMode Ltd. shares while 58.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.68%. There are 58.84% institutions holding the InMode Ltd. stock share, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 3.41% of the shares, roughly 2.84 million INMD shares worth $98.78 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.76% or 2.3 million shares worth $80.0 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund. With 0.83 million shares estimated at $28.81 million under it, the former controlled 0.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund held about 0.61% of the shares, roughly 0.5 million shares worth around $17.58 million.