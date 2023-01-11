Is Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 2.18 million Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.54. With the company’s per share price at $0.86 changed hands at -$0.02 or -1.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $414.45M. GTE’s last price was a discount, traded about -150.0% off its 52-week high of $2.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.76, which suggests the last value was 11.63% up since then. When we look at Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.83 million.

Analysts gave the Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended GTE as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) trade information

Instantly GTE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8900 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 subtracted -1.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.03%, with the 5-day performance at -3.63% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) is -8.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.52 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 60.37% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GTE’s forecast low is $1.12 with $4.68 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -444.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -30.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will fall -38.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -77.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $110k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $110k.

The 2023 estimates are for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 450.00%.

GTE Dividends

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 20 and February 24.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.32% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares while 33.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.75%. There are 33.94% institutions holding the Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock share, with GMT Capital Corp the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 5.68% of the shares, roughly 20.95 million GTE shares worth $24.09 million.

Royal Bank of Canada holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.74% or 17.5 million shares worth $20.12 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. With 6.57 million shares estimated at $8.81 million under it, the former controlled 1.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio held about 0.52% of the shares, roughly 1.92 million shares worth around $2.57 million.