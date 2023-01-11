Is Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.42 million Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.23. With the company’s per share price at $4.46 changed hands at $0.1 or 2.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $780.68M. GSM’s last price was a discount, traded about -119.96% off its 52-week high of $9.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.64, which suggests the last value was 18.39% up since then. When we look at Ferroglobe PLC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.84 million.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) trade information

Instantly GSM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.53 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 added 2.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.84%, with the 5-day performance at 21.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) is 10.67% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.47 days.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ferroglobe PLC share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.71% over the past 6 months, a 1,822.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ferroglobe PLC will rise 30.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -76.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 52.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $516.35 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Ferroglobe PLC’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $481.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $569.77 million and $715.26 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -32.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Ferroglobe PLC earnings to increase by 56.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

GSM Dividends

Ferroglobe PLC is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 16.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 48.76% of Ferroglobe PLC shares while 43.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.27%. There are 43.69% institutions holding the Ferroglobe PLC stock share, with Rubric Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 5.60% of the shares, roughly 10.49 million GSM shares worth $46.78 million.

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.08% or 7.63 million shares worth $34.05 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were John Hancock Trust-Disciplined Value International Fund and American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd. With 2.05 million shares estimated at $9.13 million under it, the former controlled 1.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd held about 0.93% of the shares, roughly 1.74 million shares worth around $7.76 million.