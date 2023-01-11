Is Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 1.14 million Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.69 changed hands at $0.09 or 2.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $246.75M. CGNT’s last price was a discount, traded about -306.78% off its 52-week high of $15.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.31, which suggests the last value was 37.4% up since then. When we look at Cognyte Software Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29 million.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) trade information

Instantly CGNT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.80 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 added 2.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.65%, with the 5-day performance at 15.67% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) is 45.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.23 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -23.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CGNT’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 18.7% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cognyte Software Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.08% over the past 6 months, a -259.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cognyte Software Ltd. will fall -195.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -175.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -30.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $78.93 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Cognyte Software Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023 will be $84.31 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -32.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Cognyte Software Ltd. earnings to decrease by -203.60%.

CGNT Dividends

Cognyte Software Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 05.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.78% of Cognyte Software Ltd. shares while 95.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.32%. There are 95.58% institutions holding the Cognyte Software Ltd. stock share, with Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.09% of the shares, roughly 6.13 million CGNT shares worth $26.07 million.

Senvest Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.43% or 4.34 million shares worth $18.44 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund and Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd. With 3.18 million shares estimated at $13.51 million under it, the former controlled 4.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd held about 2.37% of the shares, roughly 1.6 million shares worth around $6.46 million.