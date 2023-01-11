Investors Could Make -214.96% On IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Stock

In the last trading session, 2.28 million IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.81 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $735.63M. IONQ’s last price was a discount, traded about -363.52% off its 52-week high of $17.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.04, which suggests the last value was 20.21% up since then. When we look at IonQ Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.79 million.

Analysts gave the IonQ Inc. (IONQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended IONQ as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. IonQ Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) trade information

With action 10.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.43%, with the 5-day performance at 10.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) is -17.53% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 56.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IONQ’s forecast low is $5.99 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -214.96% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -57.22% for it to hit the projected low.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for IonQ Inc. will fall -11.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -83.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 406.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.73 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that IonQ Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $3.38 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $250k and $1.65 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 992.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 105.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for IonQ Inc. earnings to decrease by -76.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

IONQ Dividends

IonQ Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 27 and March 31.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.64% of IonQ Inc. shares while 47.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.74%. There are 47.58% institutions holding the IonQ Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 13.23% of the shares, roughly 26.35 million IONQ shares worth $115.41 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.32% or 12.6 million shares worth $55.18 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 4.08 million shares estimated at $17.86 million under it, the former controlled 2.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.76% of the shares, roughly 3.5 million shares worth around $15.33 million.