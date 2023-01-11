ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch IBRX Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.41 million ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.52. With the company’s per share price at $4.41 changed hands at $0.15 or 3.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.78B. IBRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -78.0% off its 52-week high of $7.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.60, which suggests the last value was 41.04% up since then. When we look at ImmunityBio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.56 million.

Analysts gave the ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IBRX as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ImmunityBio Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) trade information

Instantly IBRX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.91 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 added 3.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.02%, with the 5-day performance at -7.55% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) is -28.99% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.15 days.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ImmunityBio Inc. will fall -4.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 34.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -73.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that ImmunityBio Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $20k. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -94.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.60%. The 2023 estimates are for ImmunityBio Inc. earnings to decrease by -51.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.70% per year.

IBRX Dividends

ImmunityBio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 79.16% of ImmunityBio Inc. shares while 8.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.75%. There are 8.70% institutions holding the ImmunityBio Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 1.88% of the shares, roughly 7.52 million IBRX shares worth $27.98 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.48% or 5.91 million shares worth $21.98 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.39 million shares estimated at $21.8 million under it, the former controlled 1.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.60% of the shares, roughly 2.4 million shares worth around $8.92 million.