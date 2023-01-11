GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 1.46 million GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $29.98 changed hands at -$0.53 or -1.74% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.22B. GFL’s current price is a discount, trading about -19.88% off its 52-week high of $35.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.10, which suggests the last value was 22.95% up since then. When we look at GFL Environmental Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 million.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) trade information

Instantly GFL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 31.79 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 subtracted -1.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.38%, with the 5-day performance at 3.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) is 7.70% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.74 days.

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GFL Environmental Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 22.09% over the past 6 months, a 23.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 23.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for GFL Environmental Inc. will fall -29.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.26 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that GFL Environmental Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $1.23 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.1 billion and $1.22 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29.20%. The 2023 estimates are for GFL Environmental Inc. earnings to increase by 45.10%.

GFL Dividends

GFL Environmental Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 13. The 0.21% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.07. It is important to note, however, that the 0.21% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.30% of GFL Environmental Inc. shares while 76.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.62%. There are 76.99% institutions holding the GFL Environmental Inc. stock share, with BC Partners Advisors L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 16.25% of the shares, roughly 53.78 million GFL shares worth $1.39 billion.

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.19% or 43.66 million shares worth $1.13 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2022 were Fidelity Series Canada Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund. With 3.88 million shares estimated at $109.04 million under it, the former controlled 1.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hartford Mid Cap Fund held about 0.71% of the shares, roughly 2.36 million shares worth around $65.32 million.