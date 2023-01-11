FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the latest trading session, 0.47 million FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.94 changing hands around $0.16 or 5.76% at last look, the market valuation stands at $283.89M. FTCI’s current price is a discount, trading about -135.37% off its 52-week high of $6.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.78, which suggests the last value was 39.46% up since then. When we look at FTC Solar Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

Analysts gave the FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended FTCI as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. FTC Solar Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) trade information

Instantly FTCI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.95 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 added 5.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.73%, with the 5-day performance at 7.34% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) is 9.88% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.69, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.31% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FTCI’s forecast low is $2.00 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -206.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 31.97% for it to hit the projected low.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the FTC Solar Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.06% over the past 6 months, a -3.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -5.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for FTC Solar Inc. will fall -5.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 76.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -35.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $17.22 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that FTC Solar Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $78.35 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -23.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for FTC Solar Inc. earnings to decrease by -435.30%.

FTCI Dividends

FTC Solar Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 13 and March 17.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 58.83% of FTC Solar Inc. shares while 26.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.63%. There are 26.20% institutions holding the FTC Solar Inc. stock share, with Hill City Capital, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 3.68% of the shares, roughly 3.75 million FTCI shares worth $13.57 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.52% or 3.59 million shares worth $12.98 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.7 million shares estimated at $13.9 million under it, the former controlled 4.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.16% of the shares, roughly 1.18 million shares worth around $4.27 million.