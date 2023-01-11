FRG Stock Forecast 2023: Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG) Remains Strong With -52.67% Downside

In the last trading session, 1.38 million Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.71. With the company’s per share price at $30.13 changed hands at $0.21 or 0.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.12B. FRG’s last price was a discount, traded about -77.96% off its 52-week high of $53.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.67, which suggests the last value was 24.76% up since then. When we look at Franchise Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 593.90K.

Analysts gave the Franchise Group Inc. (FRG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended FRG as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Franchise Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.71.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) trade information

Instantly FRG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 31.58 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 added 0.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.49%, with the 5-day performance at 18.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) is 16.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.13% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FRG’s forecast low is $28.00 with $46.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -52.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.07% for it to hit the projected low.

Franchise Group Inc. (FRG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Franchise Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.08% over the past 6 months, a -20.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -8.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Franchise Group Inc. will fall -26.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 32.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.02 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Franchise Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $1.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $828.83 million and $942.28 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 38.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Franchise Group Inc. earnings to increase by 700.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

FRG Dividends

Franchise Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 27. The 8.30% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.50. It is important to note, however, that the 8.30% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.81% of Franchise Group Inc. shares while 80.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.99%. There are 80.90% institutions holding the Franchise Group Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 11.69% of the shares, roughly 1.89 million FRG shares worth $66.46 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.88% or 1.44 million shares worth $50.46 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2022 were Fidelity Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.28 million shares estimated at $43.35 million under it, the former controlled 7.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 5.15% of the shares, roughly 0.83 million shares worth around $29.25 million.