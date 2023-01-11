Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 3.77 million Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.10. With the company’s per share price at $7.48 changed hands at $0.13 or 1.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.30B. FSR’s last price was a discount, traded about -117.38% off its 52-week high of $16.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.41, which suggests the last value was 14.3% up since then. When we look at Fisker Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.87 million.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) trade information

Instantly FSR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.58 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 added 1.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.89%, with the 5-day performance at 8.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) is 2.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 51.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.8 days.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fisker Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.53% over the past 6 months, a -43.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fisker Inc. will fall -16.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11,664.20% up from the last financial year.

7 analysts are of the opinion that Fisker Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $11.5 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 27,948.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for Fisker Inc. earnings to decrease by -238.80%.

FSR Dividends

Fisker Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 02.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.54% of Fisker Inc. shares while 49.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.82%. There are 49.53% institutions holding the Fisker Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.00% of the shares, roughly 13.31 million FSR shares worth $114.11 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.16% or 10.25 million shares worth $87.83 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 4.63 million shares estimated at $39.7 million under it, the former controlled 2.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.37% of the shares, roughly 3.94 million shares worth around $33.76 million.