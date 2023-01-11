First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.48 million First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.34. With the company’s most recent per share price at $175.22 changing hands around $4.21 or 2.46% at last look, the market valuation stands at $16.91B. FSLR’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.88% off its 52-week high of $173.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $59.60, which suggests the last value was 65.99% up since then. When we look at First Solar Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.01 million.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) trade information

Instantly FSLR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 17.18%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 177.59 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 added 2.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.17%, with the 5-day performance at 17.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) is 11.98% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.61 days.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the First Solar Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 149.94% over the past 6 months, a -112.10% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for First Solar Inc. will fall -97.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 185.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -10.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $875.36 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that First Solar Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $660.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $907.32 million and $367.04 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 79.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.30%. The 2023 estimates are for First Solar Inc. earnings to increase by 17.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.64% per year.

FSLR Dividends

First Solar Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 03.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.20% of First Solar Inc. shares while 80.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.13%. There are 80.70% institutions holding the First Solar Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 14.80% of the shares, roughly 15.77 million FSLR shares worth $1.07 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.74% or 9.32 million shares worth $635.05 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.89 million shares estimated at $381.64 million under it, the former controlled 2.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.65% of the shares, roughly 2.82 million shares worth around $192.23 million.