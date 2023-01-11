Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) Shares Are Up 9.95% Year To Date.

In the latest trading session, 0.83 million Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.58 changed hands at -$0.05 or -7.78% at last look, the market valuation stands at $263.78M. EAR’s current price is a discount, trading about -967.24% off its 52-week high of $6.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.48, which suggests the last value was 17.24% up since then. When we look at Eargo Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.

Analysts gave the Eargo Inc. (EAR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended EAR as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Eargo Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.56.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) trade information

Instantly EAR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6650 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 subtracted -7.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.95%, with the 5-day performance at 12.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) is -10.57% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 71.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EAR’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -244.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -244.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Eargo Inc. (EAR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Eargo Inc. will fall -55.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 80.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.28 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Eargo Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $7.84 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $22.87 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -68.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for Eargo Inc. earnings to decrease by -416.80%.

EAR Dividends

Eargo Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 03.

Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.54% of Eargo Inc. shares while 43.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.74%. There are 43.00% institutions holding the Eargo Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 11.47% of the shares, roughly 4.52 million EAR shares worth $3.4 million.

Nan Fung Group Holdings Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.32% or 2.89 million shares worth $2.17 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.46 million shares estimated at $0.35 million under it, the former controlled 1.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.80% of the shares, roughly 0.32 million shares worth around $0.24 million.