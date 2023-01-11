Could Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the latest trading session, 1.39 million Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.38. With the company’s most recent per share price at $42.43 changing hands around $0.49 or 1.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.78B. TPR’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.73% off its 52-week high of $42.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.39, which suggests the last value was 37.8% up since then. When we look at Tapestry Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.50 million.

Analysts gave the Tapestry Inc. (TPR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended TPR as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tapestry Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.76.

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) trade information

Instantly TPR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 42.45 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 added 1.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.14%, with the 5-day performance at 8.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) is 13.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.62, meaning bulls need an upside of 2.73% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TPR’s forecast low is $33.00 with $60.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -41.41% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tapestry Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 34.17% over the past 6 months, a 4.61% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -17.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tapestry Inc. will fall -7.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.5 billion. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Tapestry Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $2.16 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Tapestry Inc. earnings to increase by 21.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.85% per year.

TPR Dividends

Tapestry Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 08 and February 13. The 2.86% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 2.86% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.21% of Tapestry Inc. shares while 92.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.15%. There are 92.95% institutions holding the Tapestry Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 13.13% of the shares, roughly 31.79 million TPR shares worth $970.16 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.08% or 14.72 million shares worth $449.19 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 7.4 million shares estimated at $226.0 million under it, the former controlled 3.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.63% of the shares, roughly 6.36 million shares worth around $194.0 million.