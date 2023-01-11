Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2.87 million Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.46. With the company’s per share price at $3.82 changed hands at $0.11 or 2.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.03B. CDE’s last price was a discount, traded about -45.03% off its 52-week high of $5.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.54, which suggests the last value was 33.51% up since then. When we look at Coeur Mining Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.45 million.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) trade information

Instantly CDE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.85 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 added 2.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.69%, with the 5-day performance at 12.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) is 12.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.46 days.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Coeur Mining Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 36.43% over the past 6 months, a -3,300.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -21.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Coeur Mining Inc. will fall -500.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 40.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -3.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $201.27 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Coeur Mining Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $207.87 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Coeur Mining Inc. earnings to decrease by -218.60%.

CDE Dividends

Coeur Mining Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 20.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.54% of Coeur Mining Inc. shares while 72.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.25%. There are 72.12% institutions holding the Coeur Mining Inc. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.26% of the shares, roughly 26.01 million CDE shares worth $88.97 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.15% or 25.71 million shares worth $78.15 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF. With 16.01 million shares estimated at $54.75 million under it, the former controlled 5.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF held about 5.13% of the shares, roughly 14.41 million shares worth around $49.29 million.