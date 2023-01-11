Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.73 million Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.71. With the company’s per share price at $40.99 changed hands at $0.86 or 2.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.72B. CHWY’s last price was a discount, traded about -32.2% off its 52-week high of $54.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.22, which suggests the last value was 45.79% up since then. When we look at Chewy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.69 million.

Analysts gave the Chewy Inc. (CHWY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended CHWY as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Chewy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

Instantly CHWY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 41.18 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 added 2.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.54%, with the 5-day performance at 15.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) is -2.34% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.75 days.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Chewy Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.94% over the past 6 months, a -200.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -8.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Chewy Inc. will fall -12.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.46 billion. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Chewy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023 will be $2.63 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Chewy Inc. earnings to increase by 22.10%.

CHWY Dividends

Chewy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 27 and March 31.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.30% of Chewy Inc. shares while 99.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 123.76%. There are 99.88% institutions holding the Chewy Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 18.80% of the shares, roughly 20.97 million CHWY shares worth $728.0 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.82% or 16.53 million shares worth $574.03 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. With 3.88 million shares estimated at $134.67 million under it, the former controlled 3.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund held about 3.26% of the shares, roughly 3.64 million shares worth around $90.15 million.