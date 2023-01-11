CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the latest trading session, 2.93 million CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.34. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.70 changing hands around $0.19 or 4.32% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.59B. CX’s current price is a discount, trading about -45.32% off its 52-week high of $6.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.20, which suggests the last value was 31.91% up since then. When we look at CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.46 million.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) trade information

Instantly CX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.71 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 added 4.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.36%, with the 5-day performance at 9.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) is 7.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.53 days.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 16.54% over the past 6 months, a 25.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. will rise 1,800.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 120.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.73 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $3.85 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.96 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 26.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -42.40%. The 2023 estimates are for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. earnings to increase by 155.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.60% per year.

CX Dividends

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares while 30.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.76%. There are 30.76% institutions holding the CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 5.17% of the shares, roughly 74.96 million CX shares worth $293.84 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.94% or 71.54 million shares worth $280.44 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2022 were Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund. With 52.27 million shares estimated at $195.49 million under it, the former controlled 3.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund held about 0.56% of the shares, roughly 8.07 million shares worth around $31.64 million.