Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELU): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 1.23 million Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.34. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.01 changing hands around $0.11 or 12.10% at last look, the market valuation stands at $133.30M. CELU’s current price is a discount, trading about -1205.94% off its 52-week high of $13.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.89, which suggests the last value was 11.88% up since then. When we look at Celularity Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 442.26K.

Analysts gave the Celularity Inc. (CELU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CELU as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Celularity Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.26.

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) trade information

Instantly CELU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -20.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1400 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 added 12.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.16%, with the 5-day performance at -20.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) is -41.49% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.15% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CELU’s forecast low is $5.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1385.15% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -395.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Celularity Inc. (CELU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Celularity Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -78.80% over the past 6 months, a 77.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Celularity Inc. will fall -165.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -1,000.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.74 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Celularity Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $6.28 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 29.30%.

The 2023 estimates are for Celularity Inc. earnings to decrease by -392.60%.

CELU Dividends

Celularity Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 13 and March 18.

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 66.27% of Celularity Inc. shares while 21.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.99%. There are 21.92% institutions holding the Celularity Inc. stock share, with Starr International Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 10.73% of the shares, roughly 15.28 million CELU shares worth $51.96 million.

Starr (C.V.) & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.37% or 7.64 million shares worth $25.98 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.63 million shares estimated at $5.53 million under it, the former controlled 1.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.92% of the shares, roughly 1.31 million shares worth around $3.02 million.