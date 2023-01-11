Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the latest trading session, 0.49 million Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.91. With the company’s most recent per share price at $105.43 changing hands around $4.19 or 4.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.03B. CELH’s current price is a discount, trading about -15.94% off its 52-week high of $122.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $38.31, which suggests the last value was 63.66% up since then. When we look at Celsius Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 980.39K.

Analysts gave the Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CELH as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Celsius Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) trade information

Instantly CELH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 108.21 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 added 4.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.69%, with the 5-day performance at 0.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) is -14.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $118.70, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.18% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CELH’s forecast low is $95.00 with $140.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -32.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Celsius Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 39.97% over the past 6 months, a -4,860.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Celsius Holdings Inc. will rise 233.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 96.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $161.91 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Celsius Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $168.08 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $94.91 million and $104.25 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 70.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 61.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Celsius Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -55.70%.

CELH Dividends

Celsius Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 03.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 42.86% of Celsius Holdings Inc. shares while 57.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.05%. There are 57.74% institutions holding the Celsius Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 11.37% of the shares, roughly 6.5 million CELH shares worth $424.28 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.62% or 6.07 million shares worth $396.35 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2022 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.46 million shares estimated at $357.69 million under it, the former controlled 6.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.13% of the shares, roughly 1.22 million shares worth around $79.64 million.