Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the last trading session, 1.04 million Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s per share price at $0.61 changed hands at -$0.02 or -3.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.51M. CBIO’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.56% off its 52-week high of $0.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.09, which suggests the last value was 85.25% up since then. When we look at Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 351.87K.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) trade information

Instantly CBIO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6500 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 subtracted -3.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.98%, with the 5-day performance at 3.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) is 16.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.49 days.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Catalyst Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 29.61% over the past 6 months, a 131.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. will rise 87.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 87.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -89.20% down from the last financial year.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.3 million and $2.44 million respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. earnings to increase by 2.10%.

CBIO Dividends

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 03.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.36% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares while 25.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.32%. There are 25.99% institutions holding the Catalyst Biosciences Inc. stock share, with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.76% of the shares, roughly 2.76 million CBIO shares worth $4.91 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.36% or 1.37 million shares worth $2.44 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.83 million shares estimated at $1.47 million under it, the former controlled 2.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.63% of the shares, roughly 0.51 million shares worth around $0.91 million.