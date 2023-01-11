Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 38.85 million Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.14. With the company’s per share price at $9.68 changed hands at $0.21 or 2.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.67B. CCL’s last price was a discount, traded about -146.49% off its 52-week high of $23.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.11, which suggests the last value was 36.88% up since then. When we look at Carnival Corporation & plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 38.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 54.93 million.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Instantly CCL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.71 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 added 2.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.10%, with the 5-day performance at 21.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) is 7.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 144.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.85 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Carnival Corporation & plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 6.02% over the past 6 months, a 100.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Carnival Corporation & plc will rise 54.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 82.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 646.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.19 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Carnival Corporation & plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2023 will be $4.86 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.14 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 268.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Carnival Corporation & plc earnings to increase by 35.90%.

CCL Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 20 and March 24.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.92% of Carnival Corporation & plc shares while 46.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.14%. There are 46.17% institutions holding the Carnival Corporation & plc stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.22% of the shares, roughly 91.44 million CCL shares worth $790.92 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.63% or 51.46 million shares worth $445.16 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 24.76 million shares estimated at $214.2 million under it, the former controlled 2.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 1.74% of the shares, roughly 19.36 million shares worth around $167.44 million.