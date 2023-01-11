BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BJ): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.41 million BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.46. With the company’s most recent per share price at $68.25 changing hands around $1.2 or 1.78% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.72B. BJ’s current price is a discount, trading about -17.82% off its 52-week high of $80.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $51.45, which suggests the last value was 24.62% up since then. When we look at BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.72 million.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) trade information

Instantly BJ is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.24%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 69.84 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 added 1.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.35%, with the 5-day performance at -1.24% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) is -3.98% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.54 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $80.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.69% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BJ’s forecast low is $65.00 with $90.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -31.87% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.76% for it to hit the projected low.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.46% over the past 6 months, a 16.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. will rise 6.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -10.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.79 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023 will be $4.72 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.36 billion and $4.5 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 54.30%. The 2023 estimates are for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 1.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.50% per year.

BJ Dividends

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 01 and March 06.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.15% of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. shares while 96.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.80%. There are 96.68% institutions holding the BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 10.08% of the shares, roughly 13.61 million BJ shares worth $929.96 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.50% or 11.48 million shares worth $783.9 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.11 million shares estimated at $280.41 million under it, the former controlled 3.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.98% of the shares, roughly 4.02 million shares worth around $274.79 million.