ATHX Stock: More Upside For Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX)?

In the last trading session, 1.01 million Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.95. With the company’s per share price at $1.36 changed hands at $0.27 or 24.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.44M. ATHX’s last price was a discount, traded about -2344.85% off its 52-week high of $33.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 63.24% up since then. When we look at Athersys Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 667.69K.

Analysts gave the Athersys Inc. (ATHX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 4.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ATHX as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Athersys Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$2.04.

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) trade information

Instantly ATHX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 68.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3700 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 added 24.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 61.90%, with the 5-day performance at 68.32% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) is 106.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 54.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ATHX’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -120.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -120.59% for it to hit the projected low.

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Athersys Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -77.05% over the past 6 months, a 29.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Athersys Inc. will rise 9.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.10% down from the last financial year.

1 analysts are of the opinion that Athersys Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $120k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $722k and $2.91 million respectively. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -95.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Athersys Inc. earnings to increase by 7.70%.

ATHX Dividends

Athersys Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 13 and March 17.

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.91% of Athersys Inc. shares while 17.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.28%. There are 17.37% institutions holding the Athersys Inc. stock share, with Jacobs Levy Equity Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.19% of the shares, roughly 0.53 million ATHX shares worth $0.72 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.17% or 0.46 million shares worth $0.63 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.36 million shares estimated at $0.49 million under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $0.19 million.